XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/12/2017 - 17:16 GMT

Chelsea Show Interest In Manchester United Target After Agent Visits England

 




Chelsea are considering the possibility of signing Manchester United linked midfielder Joao Mario during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has lost his place in the starting eleven this season and he has been linked with a move away from Inter during the January transfer window.




The Portugal international is on the radar of Sporting Lisbon and Valencia and he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are believed to be after him.

The midfielder is understood to be interested in a move to the Premier League and according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, his agent was recently in England to test the water with some of the top clubs.
 


And it has been claimed that Premier League champions Chelsea are interested in the possibility of signing Mario from Inter during the winter transfer window.  

Antonio Conte wants to improve the depth of his squad for the second half of the season and it is understood that Chelsea are considering a move for the Inter midfielder.

Nothing concrete has developed yet on Chelsea’s interest in the 24-year-old, but for the moment it has emerged that the midfielder has received positive signals from the Blues.

Mario has more than three years left to run on his current contract with the Nerazzurri. 
 