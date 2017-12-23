Chelsea Show Interest In Manchester United Target After Agent Visits England

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are considering the possibility of signing Manchester United linked midfielder Joao Mario during the January transfer window.



The 24-year-old has lost his place in the starting eleven this season and he has been linked with a move away from Inter during the January transfer window.











The Portugal international is on the radar of Sporting Lisbon and Valencia and he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are believed to be after him.



The midfielder is understood to be interested in a move to the Premier League and according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, his agent was recently in England to test the water with some of the top clubs.





And it has been claimed that Premier League champions Chelsea are interested in the possibility of signing Mario from Inter during the winter transfer window.

Antonio Conte wants to improve the depth of his squad for the second half of the season and it is understood that Chelsea are considering a move for the Inter midfielder.



Nothing concrete has developed yet on Chelsea’s interest in the 24-year-old, but for the moment it has emerged that the midfielder has received positive signals from the Blues.



Mario has more than three years left to run on his current contract with the Nerazzurri.

