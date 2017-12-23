David Moyes Needs To Get Back On Training Ground – Martin Keown As West Ham Lose To Newcastle

Martin Keown thinks that David Moyes needs to get West Ham United back on the training ground to find a balance between a strong defence and a potent attack.
The Hammers have picked up form under Moyes, but went down to a damaging 3-2 defeat at home against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.
Moyes saw his men take the lead in the sixth minute, but saw the Magpies peg his side back four minutes later.
Newcastle then took a two-goal lead in the match with goals in the 53rd and 61st minutes, leaving West Ham having to attack to get back into the game.
The hosts did manage to pull one back under Andre Ayew, but could not find a third goal and went down to defeat.
Keown accepts Moyes did well with West Ham when putting in spirited displays against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, but thinks the Hammers have work to do when it comes to trying to take the game to the opposition.
"David Moyes has had some good performances against some good teams, but today when they needed to take the game to the opposition they just couldn't do it", Keown said on the BBC's Final Score programme.
"He needs to get back to the training ground to find that balance.
"It's OK being defensive and hard to beat, but when you need to win a game it was too open and they were exploited by Newcastle", the former Arsenal defender added.
West Ham are next in action away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.