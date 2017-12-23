David Moyes Needs To Get Back On Training Ground – Martin Keown As West Ham Lose To Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Keown thinks that David Moyes needs to get West Ham United back on the training ground to find a balance between a strong defence and a potent attack.



The Hammers have picked up form under Moyes, but went down to a damaging 3-2 defeat at home against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.











Moyes saw his men take the lead in the sixth minute, but saw the Magpies peg his side back four minutes later.



Newcastle then took a two-goal lead in the match with goals in the 53rd and 61st minutes, leaving West Ham having to attack to get back into the game.





The hosts did manage to pull one back under Andre Ayew, but could not find a third goal and went down to defeat.