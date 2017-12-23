David Silva Plays – Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to host Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Citizens sit top of the Premier League standings and boast an eleven-point lead over second placed Manchester United heading into the Christmas period.











Pep Guardiola's men will start as big favourites to see off Bournemouth this afternoon and the Spanish boss picks Ederson in goal.



In defence, Guardiola selects Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing, while Fernandinho will bid to protect the back four. Kevin De Bruyne plays, as does David Silva. Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane support Sergio Aguero.



If the Manchester City boss wants to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Yaya Toure and Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth



Ederson; Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, Bernardo, Gabriel Jesus, Toure

