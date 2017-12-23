He Doesn’t Have Antonio Conte’s Confidence, I Feel For Him – Chelsea Legend On Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley believes it is clear boss Antonio Conte does not have confidence in striker Michy Batshuayi and admits he feels sympathy for the Belgian.



The Blues splashed the cash to sign Batshuayi from Marseille in the summer of 2016, but the hitman has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter under Conte and has had to make do with substitute appearances.











Even when first choice striker Alvaro Morata has missed out Conte has often not turned to Batshuayi and he again overlooked the Belgian in the absence of the Spaniard for Saturday's 0-0 draw at Everton.



Batshuayi was brought off the bench in the 71st minute and Langley believes the striker is in a difficult situation.





" Today was the perfect opportunity to bring him back in and the boss has chosen not to", Langley said on Chelsea TV.