06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2017 - 18:47 GMT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a Premier League encounter this evening.

The Red Devils suffered a shock exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of Championship side Bristol City in midweek and boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his men to produce a reaction.




Mourinho is without Antonio Valencia, who has a hamstring issue, while also still sidelined are Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Eric Bailly.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while in defence Mourinho goes with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as the central pair, while Nemanja Matic will protect the back four. Paul Pogba plays and is the captain, while Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial support Romelu Lukaku.

On the bench Mourinho has a host of options to pick from if needed, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

 


Manchester United Team vs Leicester City

De Gea, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford
 