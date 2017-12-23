XRegister
X
06 October 2016

23/12/2017 - 12:15 GMT

If Players Weren’t Motivated, Jose Mourinho Must Deal With It – Man Utd Legend On EFL Cup Fallout

 




Manchester United legend Arthur Albiston has indicated that if any players in the Red Devils squad needed extra motivation to play against Bristol City then that is a problem.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a shock defeat in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup against Championship outfit Bristol City on Wednesday night at Ashton Gate.




The Manchester United manager did indicate that some of the players were not up for the game against the Championship team and Albiston feels it is a problem as no one should need extra motivation to play in a cup quarter-final.

He insisted that some of the Manchester United fans would have done anything to represent the club and the Red Devils legend feels Mourinho should deal with the problem if he needs to.
 


Albiston said on MUTV: “You shouldn’t have to motivate players to actually represent this club.  

“Quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, fantastic atmosphere – these are the kind of games you want to play in.

"You shouldn’t have to prod people to get them up for this.

“The travelling support we take and the support we get here [at Old Trafford], they would give their right hand to play in a game.

“If the manager thinks that there were a few people who were not at it, [it is] up to him deal with it.”

Mourinho will be looking for a response from some of the players when Manchester United visit the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City later today.
 