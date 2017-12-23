XRegister
23/12/2017 - 19:55 GMT

I’m Frustrated – Mauricio Pochettino Wanted More Spurs Goals In Win Over Burnley

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to feeling frustrated his side did not score more goals in their 3-0 win at Turf Moor against Burnley on Saturday evening.

Spurs took the lead when Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot after a controversial decision, with Dele Alli judged to have been fouled by Kevin Long in the seventh minute.




While Tottenham were on top, they had to wait until the 69th minute to extend their lead when Kane struck again, while when he grabbed his side's third in the 79th minute he moved level with Alan Shearer for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, with 36 to his name.

Pochettino was delighted with Spurs' comprehensive win over Burnley, but believes they could and should have scored more goals.
 


"He is amazing, a fantastic player, he needs one more to be above Alan, we will see the next game", Pochettino told the BBC, when asked about Kane.

"But it is fantastic for him, he could have scored more than three today because the chances were there.

"I was a little bit frustrated we have not scored more – there was a massive chance for [Heung-Min] Son, for [Moussa] Sissoko, I feel sorry for them, but they need to keep going and the next games they are going to score, no problem."

The Spurs boss also stressed the importance of his side securing all three points following last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

"It was so important to us to perform how we did, to recover our feeling and level.

"It was massive for us", he added.
 

 