I’m Frustrated – Mauricio Pochettino Wanted More Spurs Goals In Win Over Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to feeling frustrated his side did not score more goals in their 3-0 win at Turf Moor against Burnley on Saturday evening.



Spurs took the lead when Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot after a controversial decision, with Dele Alli judged to have been fouled by Kevin Long in the seventh minute.











While Tottenham were on top, they had to wait until the 69th minute to extend their lead when Kane struck again, while when he grabbed his side's third in the 79th minute he moved level with Alan Shearer for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year, with 36 to his name.



Pochettino was delighted with Spurs' comprehensive win over Burnley, but believes they could and should have scored more goals.





" He is amazing, a fantastic player, he needs one more to be above Alan, we will see the next game", Pochettino told the BBC, when asked about Kane.