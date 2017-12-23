Made Mistakes Throughout – West Ham Boss Laments Performance After Defeat To Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes has bemoaned a mistake and error strewn performance following West Ham’s 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United at the London Stadium.



West Ham took an early lead after just five minutes when Marko Arnautovic's charging run forward left the Newcastle defence in tatters and he calmly slotted the ball past Rob Elliot’s outstretched arms. However, the Magpies didn’t wilt after conceding early and Henri Saivet’s 30-yard free-kick sneaked past Adrian’s near post in the Hammers goal.











And the away side almost took the lead when Dwight Gayle hit the woodwork following a fine low ball from DeAndre Yedlin in the 18th minute.



Both sides continued to create chances and Gayle again hit the woodwork in 36th minute when his curling shot hit Adrian’s far post and West Ham also had the chance to take the lead as Michail Antonio missed another header after not hitting the target earlier in the first half.





Despite the chances the teams went into the break at 1-1 and Arnautovic again almost scored early in the second half but his low drive just whisked past Elliot’s far post.

However, a few minutes later the Magpies took the lead at the London Stadium when Ciaran Clark's dinked ball found Christian Atsu on the left and the Ghana midfielder delivered a pinpoint cross to for Mo Diame to fire past Adrian.



And it got better for the visitors when Atsu, who created the first goal, got into a neat one-two with Joselu and finished past the scrambling West Ham goalkeeper to score Newcastle’s third.



The attacking nature of the game didn’t relent and the Hammers cut down the lead to one goal again when Andy Carroll’s blocked effort found Andre Ayew, who scored from four yards out in the 69th minute.



With the home fans getting behind them, West Ham piled on the pressure on the away side in the last quarter of the game, but they failed to break down a desperate Newcastle defence.



And the Magpies held on to a much needed win after run of nine games without one.



Moyes admits that both sides made mistakes and errors throughout the game and was disappointed not to get a result, but he feels there is not much between the teams in the lower end of the league table.



He told reporters: “Totally error strewn game.



“We didn’t perform well enough. We made mistakes throughout, missed a penalty. Disappointed but the teams at the wrong end, the games could be quite similar.



“Overall, defensively we were poor.



"Didn’t deal with balls up to strikers, across goals and we have before.”



West Ham will look to bounce back when they travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth at Dean Court on Boxing Day.

