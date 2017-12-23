XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2017 - 14:03 GMT

Michail Antonio Starts – West Ham Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to host Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side this afternoon at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have climbed out of the relegation zone in the Premier League under new boss David Moyes and will be keen to score what would be a big win against the Magpies, who are third from bottom, today.




Moyes continues to keep faith with Adrian in goal, meaning Joe Hart is again on the bench. In defence, the West Ham manager picks Pablo Zabaleta, Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell. Pedro Obiang is in midfield, while Marko Arnautovic plays. Andre Ayew and Michail Antonio also feature.

The Hammers have a number of options on the bench to shake things up, including Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.

West Ham are without the suspended Manuel Lanzini, while Mark Noble is injured.

 


West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Obiang, Arnautovic, Ayew, Antonio

Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Collins, Quina, Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez
 