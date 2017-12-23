Michail Antonio Starts – West Ham Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to host Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side this afternoon at the London Stadium.



The Hammers have climbed out of the relegation zone in the Premier League under new boss David Moyes and will be keen to score what would be a big win against the Magpies, who are third from bottom, today.











Moyes continues to keep faith with Adrian in goal, meaning Joe Hart is again on the bench. In defence, the West Ham manager picks Pablo Zabaleta, Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell. Pedro Obiang is in midfield, while Marko Arnautovic plays. Andre Ayew and Michail Antonio also feature.



The Hammers have a number of options on the bench to shake things up, including Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.



West Ham are without the suspended Manuel Lanzini, while Mark Noble is injured.



West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United



Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Obiang, Arnautovic, Ayew, Antonio



Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Collins, Quina, Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez

