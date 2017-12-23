Michy Batshuayi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has named his matchday squad for Chelsea’s visit to Goodison Park to take on Everton later this afternoon.



Conte has gone with the back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso playing as the wing-backs. N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko will be looking to provide solidity in the middle of the park.











With Alvaro Morata suspended, Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro will be looking to share the attacking threat for Chelsea on Merseyside. Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has found a place on the bench and Conte also has the options of Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi in reserve.



Conte’s team have been in good form but have been unable to bridge the gap with table toppers Manchester City; Chelsea will be looking to get a result against Everton to keep their pursuit on track.



Chelsea Team vs Everton



Courtois, Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Cabellero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

