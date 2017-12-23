Might Be Playing Attacking Football In Championship – Danny Mills Criticises West Brom Sacking Tony Pulis

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England defender Danny Mills believes while West Brom fans might have got the type of football they want to watch under Alan Pardew, they may be seeing it in the Championship next term.



Baggies fans were displeased with the football served up by Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns and many were happy when he was shown the door recently and replaced by Pardew.











But West Brom's fortunes on the pitch have not improved and a 3-1 defeat away at Stoke City on Saturday leaves Pardew's men second bottom of the league table and in deep trouble.



For Mills, Pulis did a superb job on a small budget last season and he warned that West Brom may have made a mistake in showing the former Crystal Palace boss the door.





Mills said on the BBC's Final Score programme: " Tenth last season was a very good finish for West Brom, the small budget that Tony Pulis had.