Missed Joke Chances – Jose Mourinho Bemoans Man Utd Draw At Leicester

Jose Mourinho has accused his Manchester United players of missing "joke chances" after they let slip a lead to draw 2-2 at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.



The Red Devils fell behind in the 27th minute when Jamie Vardy struck for the Foxes, but the visitors would not go in behind at the break after a superb Juan Mata finish five minutes before half time.











Mata struck again on the hour mark from a free-kick to put Manchester United on course for all three points, however the visitors were not to leave the King Power with the win.



And in the 95th minute Leicester drew level with Marc Albrighton providing the cross which Harry Maguire put past David de Gea from close range.





Mourinho's men have now lost further ground on league leaders Manchester City and the Portuguese feels they only have themselves to blame .