06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2017 - 16:37 GMT

Moussa Sissoko Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Burnley this evening in a Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Harry Kane will play up front, with Dele Alle, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen for support. Ben Davies and Serge Aurier have taken their places as full-backs, with Spurs opting for the centre-back pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen.




Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko will form the midfielder base with Moussa Dembele on the bench if midfield reinforcements are needed later. Erik Lamela and Fernado Llorente are the attacking options Pochettino has on the bench.

A win over Burnley would help Tottenham go level on points with north London rivals Arsenal and within a point of fourth place Liverpool in the Premier League table.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Rose, Foyth, Dembele, Lamela, Llorente
 