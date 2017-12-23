XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2017 - 19:07 GMT

Now Graeme Murty Has Full Accountability For Rangers Results – Former Gers Striker

 




Steven Thompson feels Graeme Murty now has full accountability at Rangers and must finish second with the Gers this season.

Murty had been in the Rangers hot seat as caretaker boss following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha, but despite a mixed bag of results the club's board opted to make him permanent manager on a deal running until the end of the season.




He had a start to forget at Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon as Rangers were outplayed by Kilmarnock and lost 2-1, even though they held the lead at one point.

Thompson thinks it is now a different ball game for Murty in terms of pressure, while the former youth boss now has full accountability for how Rangers perform.
 


"What an opportunity for Graeme Murty", the former Rangers striker said on BBC Sportsound.

"For me, it's the board admitting defeat in the search for a new manager.

"He has to finish second in the league.

"Now he has full accountability for results and that brings a whole new world of pressure."

Rangers have two more games left in 2017, with a home clash against Motherwell and a trip to fierce rivals Celtic on the agenda.

Murty's side currently sit in third spot and are three points off second place, occupied by Aberdeen.
 