Rangers Isn’t Job That Would Suit Me – Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish insists that, despite not having been contacted by Rangers, the job at Ibrox would not have suited him.
The former Rangers boss was linked with a return to Ibrox when the Gers were looking for a successor to Pedro Caixinha, a search that ended earlier this week with the club handing caretaker manager Graeme Murty the job on a permanent basis.
Murty's deal only runs until the end of the season and Rangers could then be in the market for a new manager again.
But McLeish says that the post at Ibrox does not suit him, even though he insists Rangers did not contact him about taking charge.
"Rangers, no, I wasn't contacted", McLeish told BBC Radio Scotland.
"But at the moment, it's not a job that would suit me.
"I've got some plans for other things.
"I've still got a lot to give the game", he added.
Murty has a mixed record as caretaker boss and will be hoping the Gers can find the consistency to finish in second place now he has been confirmed as the permanent manager.
Rangers face games at home against Motherwell and away at Celtic before the winter break kicks in.