Rangers Isn’t Job That Would Suit Me – Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish insists that, despite not having been contacted by Rangers, the job at Ibrox would not have suited him.



The former Rangers boss was linked with a return to Ibrox when the Gers were looking for a successor to Pedro Caixinha, a search that ended earlier this week with the club handing caretaker manager Graeme Murty the job on a permanent basis.











Murty's deal only runs until the end of the season and Rangers could then be in the market for a new manager again.



But McLeish says that the post at Ibrox does not suit him, even though he insists Rangers did not contact him about taking charge.





" Rangers, no, I wasn't contacted", McLeish told BBC Radio Scotland.