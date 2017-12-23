Something Special – Leeds United Star Hails Whites Fans Display In Hull Win

Luke Ayling has saluted the Leeds United fans for creating an impressive spectacle at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as the Whites headed into Christmas on a high.
Leeds locked horns with Nigel Adkins' Hull City in a Championship clash and grabbed all three points in a 1-0 win thanks to a first half goal from Pablo Hernandez.
The Whites were again supported by a packed Elland Road and Ayling wasted no time in saluting the superb spectacle put on by the scarf waving supporters in the festive fixture.
Ayling wrote on Twitter: "Walking out [from] that tunnel today to see all those scarves waving was something special.
"Great dogged performance from everyone had to dig deep and defend and we did that!!!" he continued.
"Enjoy your Christmas everyone."
The three points means Leeds have now moved back into the playoff places in the Championship and will sit in the top six on Christmas Day in a statement of intent.
Next up for Leeds is a trip to take on Burton Albion on Boxing Day, before the Whites round off 2017 by heading to take on Birmingham City.