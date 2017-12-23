Something Special – Leeds United Star Hails Whites Fans Display In Hull Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Luke Ayling has saluted the Leeds United fans for creating an impressive spectacle at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as the Whites headed into Christmas on a high.



Leeds locked horns with Nigel Adkins' Hull City in a Championship clash and grabbed all three points in a 1-0 win thanks to a first half goal from Pablo Hernandez.











The Whites were again supported by a packed Elland Road and Ayling wasted no time in saluting the superb spectacle put on by the scarf waving supporters in the festive fixture.



Ayling wrote on Twitter: "Walking out [from] that tunnel today to see all those scarves waving was something special.





"G reat dogged performance from everyone had to dig deep and defend and we did that!!!" he continued.