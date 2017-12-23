This Is Damaging Michy Batshuayi, Former Chelsea Star Warns

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has warned that striker Michy Batshuayi's confidence is being damaged when he is overlooked to start in the absence of Alvaro Morata.
Morata missed Chelsea's visit to Goodison Park to face Everton this weekend, but Blues boss Antonio Conte did not opt for Batshuayi and started with the Belgian on the bench.
Batshuayi was introduced with around 20 minutes to go as Chelsea looked for a goal in a game which ended 0-0.
Sinclair feels that if the striker is continually overlooked for a starting spot when Chelsea's first choice hitman Morata is out, it will damage his confidence.
And as strikers need confidence to perform at their best, Sinclair has issued a warning.
"As you know, that centre forward position is a lot about the confidence that you've got", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.
"If he's playing games he gets confidence.
"The more he sits on the bench in those sorts of situations, the [more] damaging it is", he added.
Batshuayi has been linked with leaving Chelsea, but the Blues have so far kept hold of the Belgian striker as they bid to make sure they do not weaken their squad.
The striker will be hoping for more minutes on the pitch given the busy festive fixture list ahead of Chelsea over the coming days.