This Is Damaging Michy Batshuayi, Former Chelsea Star Warns

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has warned that striker Michy Batshuayi's confidence is being damaged when he is overlooked to start in the absence of Alvaro Morata.



Morata missed Chelsea's visit to Goodison Park to face Everton this weekend, but Blues boss Antonio Conte did not opt for Batshuayi and started with the Belgian on the bench.











Batshuayi was introduced with around 20 minutes to go as Chelsea looked for a goal in a game which ended 0-0.



Sinclair feels that if the striker is continually overlooked for a starting spot when Chelsea's first choice hitman Morata is out, it will damage his confidence.





And as strikers need confidence to perform at their best, Sinclair has issued a warning .