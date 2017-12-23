This Shows Rangers Have No Money Says Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

Chris Sutton says Rangers giving Graeme Murty the manager's job shows there is no money in the kitty at Ibrox.
Murty was filling in on a temporary basis as Rangers searched for a successor to Pedro Caixinha, but following a rejected approach for Derek McInnes, the Gers have turned to the youth boss and appointed him as permanent manager on a deal until the end of the campaign.
His first game in charge on Saturday at Kilmarnock saw Rangers turn in a dreadful display to lose 2-1, having been ahead, and Sutton is underwhelmed by Murty's appointment.
The former striker believes it shows that Rangers have little in the way of money.
"It smacks of desperation. It smacks of a club who don't seem to have any money", Sutton said on BT Sport.
"They have taken the cheap option, the easy option.
"I wish Graeme Murty well, but he's not an experienced manager.
"For me they needed an experienced guy to go in at the helm.
"[Director of football] Mark Allen seems to be the manager of Rangers and Graeme Murty seems to be powerless."
Rangers now look forward to matches against Motherwell and rivals Celtic before the winter break, two games Murty will be desperate not to lose as he bids to enter the new year with some degree of feel-good factor at Ibrox.