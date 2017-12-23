This Shows Rangers Have No Money Says Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton says Rangers giving Graeme Murty the manager's job shows there is no money in the kitty at Ibrox.



Murty was filling in on a temporary basis as Rangers searched for a successor to Pedro Caixinha, but following a rejected approach for Derek McInnes, the Gers have turned to the youth boss and appointed him as permanent manager on a deal until the end of the campaign.











His first game in charge on Saturday at Kilmarnock saw Rangers turn in a dreadful display to lose 2-1, having been ahead, and Sutton is underwhelmed by Murty's appointment.



The former striker believes it shows that Rangers have little in the way of money.





" It smacks of desperation. It smacks of a club who don't seem to have any money", Sutton said on BT Sport.