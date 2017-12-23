Thought Rangers Would Go To Celtic With Confidence – Bhoys Legend Indicates Tough Time For Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Kris Commons has indicated he fears a tough afternoon for Rangers against Celtic next weekend, as he had thought the Gers would go into the derby clash with a degree of confidence.



Rangers appointed caretaker boss Graeme Murty as their permanent manager earlier this week and the Gers were expected to get a bounce heading into their league clash at Rugby Park on Saturday against Kilmarnock.











But the Rangers players failed to provide a reaction and were flat as they were outplayed by Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock and lost 2-1.



And Commons indicated he feels the Gers could have a tough time at Celtic Park on Saturday as he felt they would have gone into the game with confidence, which may not now be the case.





" It's going to be an interesting game because before today's performance at Kilmarnock you were thinking Rangers would go into that game with confidence", Commons said on BBC Sportscene when asked about the upcoming derby clash.