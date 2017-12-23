XRegister
23/12/2017 - 12:11 GMT

We Were Better Side – Former Liverpool Striker Frustrated With Arsenal Draw

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has revealed his disappointment as watching the Reds only getting a point at Arsenal, with a 3-3 draw, after being the better side.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated Arsenal in the first half last night at the Emirates and went into the break 1-0 up, which became a two-goal lead when Mohamed Salah scored in the 52nd minute.




However, the second Liverpool goal was followed by five minutes of calamitous defending from the Reds that saw Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil scoring to turn the game on its head.

Roberto Firmino earned a point from the Reds when he scored the equaliser in the 71st minute, but Mellor admits that it feels like two points dropped from Liverpool’s point of view.
 


The former Red pointed towards Arsenal’s superb record this season and insisted that it is a disappointing result for Liverpool as they were the better side away from home against one of their rivals.  

Mellor said on LFC TV: “It’s disappointing, especially the strong position we were in.

“It feel likes two points dropped. You think of the chances we created. We scored three goals but we created many more chances.

“We went to one of our rivals and we have been the better side. I don’t think Arsenal had to work that hard to get their goals.

“Could we have done better on all those three goals? Yes, I think so.

“Arsenal have been superb at home this season and we have gone there, been the better side, but to come away with a point is really frustrating.”

Liverpool remained a point and a place ahead of Arsenal and continued to remain fourth in the Premier League table after the draw.
 