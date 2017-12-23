We’re In Good Moment – Thomas Christiansen Delights As Leeds Back In Playoffs

Thomas Christiansen insists Leeds United are in a good moment after they beat Hull City 1-0 to move back into the playoff spots in the Championship.
While Leeds topped the table in the early part of the season a dire run of form saw a host of losses push the Whites out of the top six – but they have now returned to the promotion reckoning.
Leeds could only score once against Nigel Adkins' vistors, with Pablo Hernandez taking advantage of a poor clearance from Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor to put the Whites 1-0 up in the 29th minute.
It was enough for Leeds to claim all three points and go back into the top six, delighting head coach Christiansen, despite the display not being sparkling.
"Our performance could have been better, but I suppose the only things that matter are the three points", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"This was a very important victory for us. The players showed real character to get the result in the end.
"It's not easy, this division, and that showed today, but we are in a good moment right now and we all have to take the positives", Christiansen added.
Leeds secured the win without talisman Samu Saiz, who missed the game with a calf injury.