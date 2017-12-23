We’re In Good Moment – Thomas Christiansen Delights As Leeds Back In Playoffs

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Christiansen insists Leeds United are in a good moment after they beat Hull City 1-0 to move back into the playoff spots in the Championship.



While Leeds topped the table in the early part of the season a dire run of form saw a host of losses push the Whites out of the top six – but they have now returned to the promotion reckoning.











Leeds could only score once against Nigel Adkins' vistors, with Pablo Hernandez taking advantage of a poor clearance from Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor to put the Whites 1-0 up in the 29th minute.



It was enough for Leeds to claim all three points and go back into the top six, delighting head coach Christiansen, despite the display not being sparkling.





" Our performance could have been better, but I suppose the only things that matter are the three points", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.