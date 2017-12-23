West Ham Target Declared Indispensable By Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna general manager Marco Di Vaio has insisted that the club cannot think about improving in the league this season if they lose West Ham wing target Simone Verdi in the January transfer window.



Verdi was again instrumental on Friday in Bologna’s 3-2 win over Chievo and the winger was again on the scoresheet, reemphasising his importance in Roberto Donadoni’s team.











The winger has been linked with a move away from the club and there are suggestions that Inter Milan and West Ham are interested in signing him in January.



Verdi has already rejected a move to Napoli in January and there are indications that he wants to continue at Bologna until the end of the season before making a decision over his future.





Di Vaio stressed that Bologna want to improve this season in Serie A, so they cannot contemplate losing Verdi during the January transfer window.

“Our will is to do well in the league, improve our position from last year”, the Bologna general manager told Sky Italia when asked about the winger’s future.



“And to succeed we cannot think about doing it without him.”



Verdi has more than three years left on his contract with Bologna.

