Why Graeme Murty When Tony Pulis Is Available – Former Rangers Midfielder Displeased

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has questioned the appointment of Graeme Murty as permanent manager at Ibrox and admits he would have preferred to see Tony Pulis at the helm.



Despite sacking Pedro Caixinha in October, it took until just before Christmas for the Rangers board to decide caretaker boss Murty should become permanent manager on a deal until the end of the season.











Ex-West Brom and Crystal Palace manager Pulis had been strongly linked with the position at Rangers and a large number of Gers fans were excited at the prospect of the Premier League boss heading north of the border.



And Thomson counts himself in that club, meaning he is less than taken with Murty getting the job.





" Why has it been Graeme Murty? Why has it not been a bigger name?" he said on BT Sport.