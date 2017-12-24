Everton and West Ham Linked Raul Jimenez Won’t Rule Out January Benfica Exit

Benfica striker Raul Jimenez, who has been linked with Everton and West Ham in recent months, has refused to rule out moving on from the Lisbon giants in the January transfer window, despite a lack of playing time.
The Mexico international was strongly linked with leaving Benfica in the summer transfer window, with Everton and West Ham potential destinations, but as the window closed he was still at the Estadio da Luz.
With the January window just a matter of days away, speculation is agains swirling over Jimenez's future and he has refused to dismiss the possibility of a transfer, even though he claims to feel fine in Portugal.
"It is hard to leave now, I do not know", he was quoted as saying by Mais Futebol.
"In the January market there are few transfers", Jimenez continued.
"I am open to any situation, but I am also happy at Benfica.
"I think it was a good year and I am confident that 2018 will be a good year as well.
"I want more minutes, yes, but I feel good.
"We must analyse and see what happens. I have a contract with Benfica."
Jimenez has struggled for regular playing time with Benfica so far in the current campaign and has made the majority of his appearances from the bench.
The 26-year-old's deal at the Portuguese giants runs until the summer of 2020.
Both Everton and West Ham are under new management, meaning it is unclear whether he is still on their radar.