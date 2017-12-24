XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/12/2017 - 21:09 GMT

Everton and West Ham Linked Raul Jimenez Won’t Rule Out January Benfica Exit

 




Benfica striker Raul Jimenez, who has been linked with Everton and West Ham in recent months, has refused to rule out moving on from the Lisbon giants in the January transfer window, despite a lack of playing time.

The Mexico international was strongly linked with leaving Benfica in the summer transfer window, with Everton and West Ham potential destinations, but as the window closed he was still at the Estadio da Luz.




With the January window just a matter of days away, speculation is agains swirling over Jimenez's future and he has refused to dismiss the possibility of a transfer, even though he claims to feel fine in Portugal.

"It is hard to leave now, I do not know", he was quoted as saying by Mais Futebol.
 


"In the January market there are few transfers", Jimenez continued.

"I am open to any situation, but I am also happy at Benfica.

"I think it was a good year and I am confident that 2018 will be a good year as well.

"I want more minutes, yes, but I feel good.

"We must analyse and see what happens. I have a contract with Benfica."

Jimenez has struggled for regular playing time with Benfica so far in the current campaign and has made the majority of his appearances from the bench.

The 26-year-old's deal at the Portuguese giants runs until the summer of 2020.

Both Everton and West Ham are under new management, meaning it is unclear whether he is still on their radar.
 