Every Time I Pull On Rangers Shirt It’s An Honour – Gers Star Speaks After Kilmarnock Loss

Josh Windass insists it is an honour for him to pull on the Rangers shirt after he made his 50th appearance for the club.
The former Accrington Stanley midfielder was named in the starting eleven for Rangers' Scottish Premiership fixture at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock on Saturday.
The Gers took the lead, but lost 2-1 in a result which Windass dubbed "horrible".
But the midfielder insists he is still hugely proud whenever he can pull on a Rangers shirt and turn out for the Glasgow giants.
Windass took to Twitter and wrote: "Not a good performance and a horrible result for us.
"We'll only pick ourselves up and go again.
"Support was amazing, happy to play my 50th game for this great club.
"Every time I pull on the shirt it's an honour", the midfielder added.
Windass has seen his form improve under Rangers boss Graeme Murty after being moved into an advanced position to support the Gers attack.
However, he was powerless to help Rangers avoid defeat against Kilmarnock and the Gers now have two further games left in 2017 as they try to end the year on a positive note.
Rangers host Motherwell on Wednesday before travelling to Celtic.