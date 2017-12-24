Every Time I Pull On Rangers Shirt It’s An Honour – Gers Star Speaks After Kilmarnock Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass insists it is an honour for him to pull on the Rangers shirt after he made his 50th appearance for the club.



The former Accrington Stanley midfielder was named in the starting eleven for Rangers' Scottish Premiership fixture at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock on Saturday.











The Gers took the lead, but lost 2-1 in a result which Windass dubbed "horrible".



But the midfielder insists he is still hugely proud whenever he can pull on a Rangers shirt and turn out for the Glasgow giants.





Windass took to Twitter and wrote: " Not a good performance and a horrible result for us.