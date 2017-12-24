Go And Catch Cardiff City, Former Leeds United Star Tells Whites

Noel Whelan believes Leeds United should be looking to reel in Cardiff City and finish in second spot in the Championship this season.
The Whites moved back into the playoff spots following a win over Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday and, in fifth, are only eight points behind Cardiff, who occupy the final automatic promotion place.
Whelan thinks Wolves, who are seven points clear of Cardiff, are set to run away with promotion and secure the title. However, he feels for Leeds second place is a realistic proposition.
And he has urged the Whites to set their sights as high as possible.
"Your aim has got to be top two and that has always got to be the case", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"Especially when you're in touch, so yes, you've got to be looking at where Cardiff are because I think Wolves will probably run away with it.
"But anything up to second is a possibility."
Leeds will be looking to take a maximum six points from their two remaining league games of 2017, with trips to Burton Albion and Birmingham City on the agenda.
Cardiff, who lost at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, play Fulham and Preston, both at home, for their last games of 2017.