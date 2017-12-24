Go And Catch Cardiff City, Former Leeds United Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes Leeds United should be looking to reel in Cardiff City and finish in second spot in the Championship this season.



The Whites moved back into the playoff spots following a win over Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday and, in fifth, are only eight points behind Cardiff, who occupy the final automatic promotion place.











Whelan thinks Wolves, who are seven points clear of Cardiff, are set to run away with promotion and secure the title. However, he feels for Leeds second place is a realistic proposition.



And he has urged the Whites to set their sights as high as possible.





" Your aim has got to be top two and that has always got to be the case", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.