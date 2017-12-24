XRegister
24/12/2017 - 21:48 GMT

Gremio Adopt Hardline Approach On Sale of Chelsea Target Arthur

 




Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr. has insisted that suitors of Barcelona and Chelsea midfield target Arthur will need to pay his release clause.

The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder has come under the scanner of some of the top clubs in Europe after he led Gremio to success in the Copa Libertadores earlier in the year.




Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in Arthur and Real Madrid and Barcelona are also fighting out in Spain in order to secure the talented young midfielder’s signature.

Serie A giants Inter are also claimed to be have enquired about the possibility of signing him, but Bolzan has made it clear on which conditions he will allow Arthur to leave.
 


The Gremio president insisted that a club will have to pay the midfielder’s release clause in order to snare him away from the Brazilian outfit, with no negotiation accepted.  

“There is nothing to talk about regarding Arthur”, he told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

“If there is a club willing to pay the money mentioned in his buy-out clause, the boy can leave.”

Arthur’s contract, which expires in 2019, has a release clause worth €50m.
 