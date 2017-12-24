XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/12/2017 - 21:34 GMT

He Won’t Think About Rumours – Agent of Chelsea and Man City Target Milan Skriniar

 




The agent of Chelsea and Manchester City defensive target Milan Skriniar has insisted that his client is focused on doing well for Inter and does not want to be drawn into thinking about transfer speculation.

Inter snapped up the young Slovakian defender from Sampdoria last summer and Skriniar has been pivotal in Inter’s resurgence as a power again in Italian football this season.




His performances have not gone unnoticed and some of the biggest clubs in European football currently are keeping a close watch on his displays this term.

Chelsea and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Skriniar and even Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer big money to sign him from Inter next summer.
 


However, his agent, Carol Csonto, played down talk of an exit from Inter for Skriniar and insisted that his client is aware that he needs to work harder for the Nerazzurri.  

“On the interest of the top teams, I would say he doesn’t want to discuss the rumours”, Csonto told FcInterNews.

“He is totally focused on Inter and is aware that a lot of work still needs to be done.”

Skriniar signed a five-year contract with Inter last summer, but the club are already preparing to offer him improved terms at the end of the season. 
 