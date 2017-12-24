He Won’t Think About Rumours – Agent of Chelsea and Man City Target Milan Skriniar

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea and Manchester City defensive target Milan Skriniar has insisted that his client is focused on doing well for Inter and does not want to be drawn into thinking about transfer speculation.



Inter snapped up the young Slovakian defender from Sampdoria last summer and Skriniar has been pivotal in Inter’s resurgence as a power again in Italian football this season.











His performances have not gone unnoticed and some of the biggest clubs in European football currently are keeping a close watch on his displays this term.



Chelsea and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Skriniar and even Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer big money to sign him from Inter next summer.





However, his agent, Carol Csonto, played down talk of an exit from Inter for Skriniar and insisted that his client is aware that he needs to work harder for the Nerazzurri.

“On the interest of the top teams, I would say he doesn’t want to discuss the rumours”, Csonto told FcInterNews.



“He is totally focused on Inter and is aware that a lot of work still needs to be done.”



Skriniar signed a five-year contract with Inter last summer, but the club are already preparing to offer him improved terms at the end of the season.

