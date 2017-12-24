XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/12/2017 - 20:55 GMT

I Want His Signed Contract Under Christmas Tree – Lazio Coach On Liverpool Target

 




Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi admits that he wants to find a signed contract renewal for Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij underneath the Christmas tree.

The Netherlands international defender is out of contract at Lazio next summer and the club have been working hard to convince him to pen an extension.




De Vrij has been linked with a number of clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool, and can sign a pre-contractual agreement with another club in a matter of days.

Inzaghi is hoping that De Vrij will suddenly sign a fresh deal with Lazio and revealed it is the Christmas present he wants the most.
 


"I would like to find his [contract] renewal underneath the tree", Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

"It is a pleasure to coach him.

"He has great qualities.

"I know he is talking to the club."

De Vrij, 25, joined Lazio following the 2014 World Cup from Dutch side Feyenoord.

The centre-back has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Italian top flight, but it remains to be seen whether Lazio can see off his suitors and convince him to put pen to paper on a fresh contract.
 