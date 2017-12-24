XRegister
06 October 2016

24/12/2017 - 15:06 GMT

I'm Ready, Come And Get Me – Leeds United Linked International Issues Transfer Call

 




Mimoun Mahi, who has been linked with English Championship club Leeds United, makes no bones about the fact that he is looking to leave FC Groningen in the new year.

The young attacker was linked with a switch away from Groningen in the summer, with Leeds mooted as keen, and angered the club with his behaviour, being accused of playing for a transfer.




But Mahi returned to training and stayed put at Groningen – the temporary ceasefire may soon come to an end however.

Mahi, with words which may be of interest to Leeds, has admitted he wants a transfer next month and has set his agent on the case as he feels he is ready to make the step up to a bigger club.
 


"I am ready for a new step, for a new environment", Mahi admitted to FOX Sports.

"I am certainly open to a transfer.

"I leave it to my agent now.

"We have spoken about a number of clubs."

Groningen thrashed Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 in the Eredivisie on Christmas Eve and Mahi admits it could well have been his last match in a green shirt.

"That could be, yes.

"I would have liked to have played for 90 minutes.

"Maybe it was my last game, yes."

A Morocco international, Mahi has won two caps for the North African nation, scoring once.

It remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in the new year.
 