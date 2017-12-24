I’m Ready, Come And Get Me – Leeds United Linked International Issues Transfer Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Mimoun Mahi, who has been linked with English Championship club Leeds United, makes no bones about the fact that he is looking to leave FC Groningen in the new year.



The young attacker was linked with a switch away from Groningen in the summer, with Leeds mooted as keen, and angered the club with his behaviour, being accused of playing for a transfer.











But Mahi returned to training and stayed put at Groningen – the temporary ceasefire may soon come to an end however.



Mahi, with words which may be of interest to Leeds, has admitted he wants a transfer next month and has set his agent on the case as he feels he is ready to make the step up to a bigger club.





"I am ready for a new step, for a new environment", Mahi admitted to FOX Sports.