06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/12/2017 - 12:21 GMT

It Runs Deep For Jonny Hayes – Brendan Rodgers Delighted With Celtic Winger

 




Brendan Rodgers has expressed his delight at seeing Jonny Hayes settling in as a Celtic player following his side’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Scottish champions scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Paradise on Saturday, with Hayes getting on the scoresheet in the second half.




Celtic continued to remain at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Rodgers admits it was fantastic result against one of the top teams in Scotland for the Bhoys.

The Celtic boss praised the fitness of his players with regards to them stretching the game in the second half and he was especially pleased with the performance of Hayes.
 


The winger, who joined Celtic from Aberdeen last summer, scored his first goal for the club and Rodgers admits it was a special moment for the player and his family.  

The Celtic boss told the BBC: "It's a fantastic result for us.

"We had to battle in the first half, we knew Aberdeen had had a free week and would have good energy and our fluency wasn't quite where we wanted.

"Second half, I have to applaud the physicality of the players. We changed our positioning and made the pitch much bigger.

"Jonny Hayes is settling in as a Celtic player and I thought this was a good game for him.

"When you're an Irishman and you get your first goal for Celtic, it runs deep.

"This is a special day for him and his family."

Celtic will return to action on Boxing Day when they will take on Dundee in an away fixture at Dens Park.
 