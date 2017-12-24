It’s All Been Positive – Liverpool Striker Looking Forward After Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Danny Ings insists that it has all been positive for him since his return to fitness and now he will look to progress and get more minutes under his belt.



The 25-year-old has just returned to action after a prolonged absence due to injury and has so far played in two league and one EFL Cup matches.











The Merseyside derby against Everton on 10th December was his first league outing for the Reds since May 2016 after recovering from the serious knee injury that he suffered last season.



The England striker now wants only to look forward and build on the start to go on and manage more minutes for Liverpool this season.





Ings admits that playing in front of the Kop was a big moment for him given the injury troubles he has been through.

He told the club's official site: "Going onto the pitch, I thought all I needed was one chance to score against them again.



“It didn’t happen but it was good to be out there in front of the Kop and everybody. It was a huge moment for me after everything I’ve been through here.



“Hopefully I can build on that now and get more minutes.”



The competition for places at Anfield is fierce, but Ings hopes that now that the tough phase of his career is over he can feel more involved with the first team and get more games.



“This season has been tough at first but now I’m back to full fitness.



"I’m feeling good. I’m around the lads a bit more now and joining in. It’s all positive.”

