Jordan Pickford Everton’s Best – Antonio Conte Dubs Chelsea Draw Unfair

Antonio Conte has bemoaned an unfair result at Goodison Park after Everton held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on Merseyside.



For large parts of the afternoon Chelsea dominated the match and Everton needed goal line clearances from Phil Jagielka and a top performance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to keep the Blues at bay.











However, the Toffees almost nicked a win towards the end when Michael Keane had a clear header from a corner, but he failed to hit the target and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.



Conte was left unimpressed by the result especially as he felt his team dominated the game and deserved to get all three points against an Everton side who had no shots on target.





He termed the draw an unfair result and believes Everton’s goalkeeper outperformed each of their outfield players.

The Chelsea manager told Sky Sports after the game: "We had 26 shots, only eight on target. I think we dominated the game and lots of chances to score.



"I think it is unfair result. Everton deserve credit but we deserve to win.



"Maybe Jordan Pickford was the best player for them.



"We dominated the game and it is a pity to drop two points. It is normal to drop points with a poor performance but not today.



"It is not simple to dominate here, we needed a bit of luck."



Chelsea will return to action on Boxing Day when they host Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

