Manchester City Barge Into Race For Chelsea’s Serie A Target

Manchester City have approached Inter for the signature of Chelsea defensive target Milan Skriniar and are keen to sign him next summer.



The Slovak defender has been one of the standout centre halves of Serie A this season and has been pivotal behind Inter’s resurgence in Italian football, which sees the Nerazzurri third in the table.











Skriniar joined Inter last summer and given his performances the club are willing to sit down for talks over a new deal with him at the end of the season.



However, Chelsea have already signalled their intentions by sending scouts to watch the player in action this term and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Manchester City have made a play to secure Skriniar next summer.





It is understood the club are in contact with the player’s representatives and they have also knocked on the door of Inter director of football Walter Sabatini for the Slovakian defender.

Manchester City are prepared to offer big money for the defender and Inter have not completely closed the door on the possibility of Skriniar joining the Etihad outfit.



The club’s Chinese owners are aware that they could make a massive profit on the €23m they paid to Sampdoria for Skriniar last summer.



But Luciano Spalletti has made it clear to the Nerazzurri hierarchy they losing the Slovak next summer would be a big blow in terms of the development of the squad.

