06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/12/2017 - 12:07 GMT

Mark Allen Just Put More Pressure On Rangers Board – Chris Sutton

 




Chris Sutton says that Rangers director of football Mark Allen has piled pressure on the club's board by revealing he had a list of candidates for the manager's job within two days of Pedro Caixinha being sacked.

Rangers decided to end the Caixinha era in October, but waited until six weeks afterwards to approach Aberdeen for permission to speak to Derek McInnes.




McInnes snubbed Rangers' advances and on Friday the club appointed caretaker boss Graeme Murty as permanent manager on a deal running until the end of the season.

Rangers have been criticised for waiting so long to make an appointment and then going for the man who was caretaker for nearly two months after Caixinha's departure.
 


And Sutton thinks Allen has dropped the Rangers board in it by claiming he had a shortlist drawn up within days of Caixinha's departure

"Mark Allen had a list of managerial candidates within 2 days of Pedro sacking he says!" Sutton wrote on Twitter.

"So the Rangers board didn’t trust him or weren’t decisive enough??

"Allen has piled the pressure on the board… I did my job… you didn’t do yours."

Murty's first match in permanent charge went badly for Rangers on Saturday after they lost 2-1 away at Kilmarnock.
 