Mark Allen Just Put More Pressure On Rangers Board – Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton says that Rangers director of football Mark Allen has piled pressure on the club's board by revealing he had a list of candidates for the manager's job within two days of Pedro Caixinha being sacked.



Rangers decided to end the Caixinha era in October, but waited until six weeks afterwards to approach Aberdeen for permission to speak to Derek McInnes.











McInnes snubbed Rangers' advances and on Friday the club appointed caretaker boss Graeme Murty as permanent manager on a deal running until the end of the season.



Rangers have been criticised for waiting so long to make an appointment and then going for the man who was caretaker for nearly two months after Caixinha's departure.





And Sutton thinks Allen has dropped the Rangers board in it by claiming he had a shortlist drawn up within days of Caixinha's departure