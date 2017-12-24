Monaco Deal-Maker Shuts Door On Exit For Arsenal And Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has ruled out the possibility of selling Arsenal and Liverpool target Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window.



The French winger was heavily linked with a move to England last summer after Liverpool and Arsenal worked hard to snare him away from Monaco towards the end of the transfer window, both sides submitting bids.











Ahead of the January transfer window, there are suggestion the Premier League duo are set to rekindle their interest in the winger next month and try their luck again.



There is also speculation that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Lemar ahead of next month, but Vasilyev insisted Monaco won’t sell any of their top players in January.





The Monaco vice-president stressed that there have been no discussions on the possibility of Lemar leaving the principality in the winter window.

He told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Departures of important players are not on our agenda.



“We have never talked about [with Lemar’s representatives] the possibility of a departure in January.”



The 22-year-old winger has a contract until 2020 with Monaco and has two goals and four assists to his name this season.

