Rafael Benitez Asks For Transfer Information On Liverpool Linked Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has enquired about Liverpool target Emerson Palmieri, it has been claimed.



The Roma full-back was on the radar of Liverpool last summer, with the Italian outfit even rejecting an offer from the Reds for the 23-year-old.











While Liverpool have retained their interest in Emerson and are tipped to try again for the Roma man, Juventus and Inter Milan have also been linked with making a move for the defender.



And it seems Newcastle are the latest entrants in the race for Palmieri, who suffered a serious knee injury in May.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Benitez has asked for information about Emerson and his availability ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window in a matter of days.

The Magpies, who are currently just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League, want to bring in fresh faces during the winter transfer window to revive their flailing campaign.



Roma are expected to listen to offers for Emerson next summer and it remains to be seen if they would let him join Serie A rivals, in what could be a boost for Premier League clubs.



It remains to be seen if Roma allow Emerson to leave in January, with the player having no lack of suitors.

