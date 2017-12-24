Real Contact With Everton Admits Source Close To Arsenal Target But Deal Chances Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are keen on Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi, a source close to the player has revealed, but the Toffees' chances of signing the midfielder look slim.



N'Zonzi has been linked with qutting La Liga giants Sevilla in the January transfer window, which swings open in a matter of days, and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been reportedly at the front of the queue to snap him up.











But N'Zonzi could still stay at Sevilla, while there are more clubs that just Arsenal who have designs on the former Stoke City midfielder.



Everton boss Sam Allardyce, under whom N'Zonzi played at Blackburn Rovers, is keen, the source admits, but thoughts of the star moving to Goodison Park have been played down due to the fact he would want to take a step up from Sevilla.





"Arsenal are one of the interested clubs, like others, but there is nothing concrete", the source explained to French outlet Foot Mercato.