XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/12/2017 - 16:24 GMT

Real Contact With Everton Admits Source Close To Arsenal Target But Deal Chances Played Down

 




Everton are keen on Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi, a source close to the player has revealed, but the Toffees' chances of signing the midfielder look slim.

N'Zonzi has been linked with qutting La Liga giants Sevilla in the January transfer window, which swings open in a matter of days, and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been reportedly at the front of the queue to snap him up.




But N'Zonzi could still stay at Sevilla, while there are more clubs that just Arsenal who have designs on the former Stoke City midfielder.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce, under whom N'Zonzi played at Blackburn Rovers, is keen, the source admits, but thoughts of the star moving to Goodison Park have been played down due to the fact he would want to take a step up from Sevilla.
 


"Arsenal are one of the interested clubs, like others, but there is nothing concrete", the source explained to French outlet Foot Mercato.

"There is real contact with Everton because Allardyce was Steven's coach at Blackburn, but it stops there.

"The profile of the club in the case of a departure is a club that play in Europe or have a sporting project superior to that of Sevilla.

"The player plays in the Champions League with his current club, he is not middle of the road.

"He was called up to Les Bleus in November, so the sporting aspect is decisive", he added.

N'Zonzi, 29, has clocked up 16 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla in the current campaign, a total which includes turning out in both his side's Champions League group games against Liverpool.
 