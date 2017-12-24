Similar – Former Tottenham Coach Compares Dele Alli and Paulo Dybala’s Situations

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Joe Jordan believes Dele Alli’s struggles this season can be compared with Paulo Dybala’s situation at Juventus.



Alli has failed to touch the heights that he had been scaling in recent seasons and has been criticised for some of his lacklustre performances, including a poor showing against Manchester City in a heavy defeat.











The creative midfielder has also been linked with a move to one of the big boys of European football and his decision to change agents has added fuel to the speculation surrounding his future.



Jordan believes Alli’s off the field issues and his poor form can be compared to Dybala’s situation at Juventus as the Argentine’s future has also come under the scanner recently.





The former Spurs coach told ilBiancoNero: “Dele Alli is important for the club’s future plans even if he is not in a good time and not playing well.

“He has problems beyond the pitch, he is changing his agent and it is a problem for Tottenham. It is a little like what happening with Dybala. I read he sought advice from [Pavel] Nedved.



“The situation is the same, there is too much confusion.”



Dybala has also failed to replicate the form has been showing in recent years this season and his brother reportedly held secret transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain recently.

