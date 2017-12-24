Source Close To Steven N’Zonzi Delivers Blow To Arsenal Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





A confidant of Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi has revealed that the midfielder could still stay at Sevilla.



N'Zonzi has been keen to quit the Spanish giants and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been mooted as being ready to pull the trigger on an effort to take him to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window swings open in a matter of days.











The former Stoke City star fell out with coach Eduardo Berizzo earlier this season, but Berizzo was sacked recently the the picture is not clear-cut for N'Zonzi.



And a source close to the player has insisted that staying at Sevilla is possible dependent upon the club's new coach.





The source was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: "If the new Sevilla coach tells Steven that he is counting on him, everything can change."