06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/12/2017 - 20:33 GMT

Steven Gerrard Could Learn This From Managing Liverpool U23s – Reds Legend

 




Mark Lawrenson believes managing Liverpool's Under-23s could be the perfect next step in management for Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool midfielder is currently in charge of the club's Under-18s and has been sampling the UEFA Youth League with his charges in the current campaign.




Gerrard has been tipped as a future Liverpool manager and Lawrenson thinks managing the Under-23s would be part of the learning process for the former England skipper.

And Lawrenson believes there could be disgruntled first team players dropping down to the Under-23s for game time, which Gerrard would have to handle.
 


"Where does he go next? Does he go to the Under-23s?" Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"It might not be bad [if he was in charge of the Under-23s and facilitating the first team].

"He might be in dealing with a few egos, one or two that are unhappy that they are not getting picked.

"So that's part of the learning process", he added.

Gerrard played for only one club other than Liverpool during his playing career, with the former midfielder ending his career in the United States with Los Angeles Galaxy.

He made a total of 38 appearances in the United States for the Galaxy before hanging up his boots.
 