Steven Gerrard Could Learn This From Managing Liverpool U23s – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson believes managing Liverpool's Under-23s could be the perfect next step in management for Reds legend Steven Gerrard.



The former Liverpool midfielder is currently in charge of the club's Under-18s and has been sampling the UEFA Youth League with his charges in the current campaign.











Gerrard has been tipped as a future Liverpool manager and Lawrenson thinks managing the Under-23s would be part of the learning process for the former England skipper.



And Lawrenson believes there could be disgruntled first team players dropping down to the Under-23s for game time, which Gerrard would have to handle.





" Where does he go next? Does he go to the Under-23s?" Lawrenson said on LFC TV.