Want Him Next Month, It’s This Much – Liverpool and Tottenham Told Fee Needed For Manuel Akanji

Swiss giants Basel have settled upon the price for which they are prepared to sell Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Manuel Akanji in the January transfer window.



The 22-year-old's fine performances for Basel in Europe have not gone unnoticed and he has a number of clubs chasing his services.











Liverpool and Tottenham have both been credited with holding an interest in Akanji, while Borussia Dortmund are eyeing taking the defender to Germany to continue his career.



Another German side in the shape of RB Leipzig are keen and Basel know they can demand a big fee for the Switzerland international.





According to Swiss daily Blick, while Basel are prepared to sell in the transfer window next month, they want a fee of €20m .