X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/12/2017 - 14:29 GMT

Want Him Next Month, It's This Much – Liverpool and Tottenham Told Fee Needed For Manuel Akanji

 




Swiss giants Basel have settled upon the price for which they are prepared to sell Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Manuel Akanji in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old's fine performances for Basel in Europe have not gone unnoticed and he has a number of clubs chasing his services.




Liverpool and Tottenham have both been credited with holding an interest in Akanji, while Borussia Dortmund are eyeing taking the defender to Germany to continue his career.

Another German side in the shape of RB Leipzig are keen and Basel know they can demand a big fee for the Switzerland international.
 


According to Swiss daily Blick, while Basel are prepared to sell in the transfer window next month, they want a fee of €20m.

Basel have Akanji under contract until 2021 and believe €20m is a sum which interested parties can afford.

The defender is currently in Paris having a break, from where he will then fly to Jamaica on holiday.

The Swiss Super League is now into its winter break and will not resume until the start of February.
 