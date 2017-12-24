Wee Bit Of Lionel Messi About Him – Liverpool Legend On Reds Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary McAllister has compared Mohamed Salah's body movement to that of Lionel Messi.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp snapped Salah up from Serie A giants Roma in the summer transfer window and the 25-year-old has quickly become a key man at Anfield.











Salah has scored an astonishing 21 goals in just 27 games across all competitions for Liverpool, needing no settling in period at the English club.



McAllister is a firm fan of the Egyptian and sees shades of Barcelona great Messi in how Salah moves the ball at his feet.





" When you watch him, and I think I've heard it being said, at times when he's bobbing and weaving and chopping it back onto his left foot, is there a wee bit of Messi, the body movement", McAllister said on LFC TV.