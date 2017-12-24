Wee Bit Of Lionel Messi About Him – Liverpool Legend On Reds Attacker

Liverpool legend Gary McAllister has compared Mohamed Salah's body movement to that of Lionel Messi.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp snapped Salah up from Serie A giants Roma in the summer transfer window and the 25-year-old has quickly become a key man at Anfield.
Salah has scored an astonishing 21 goals in just 27 games across all competitions for Liverpool, needing no settling in period at the English club.
McAllister is a firm fan of the Egyptian and sees shades of Barcelona great Messi in how Salah moves the ball at his feet.
"When you watch him, and I think I've heard it being said, at times when he's bobbing and weaving and chopping it back onto his left foot, is there a wee bit of Messi, the body movement", McAllister said on LFC TV.
"I am not saying he is up at that level, but when you watch him and he's trying to work it on to that left side."
Messi has netted 19 goals for Barcelona in the current campaign, but has played fewer games than Salah with 25 appearances under his belt.
It has been suggested that Liverpool could soon have to battle off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in Salah if the forward keeps scoring at his current rate.