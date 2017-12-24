Yes Because I Know What Rangers Is – Bruno Alves Doesn’t Regret Joining Big Club Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Alves is standing by his decision to quit Serie A side Cagliari and join Rangers, insisting he knows just how big the Gers are and having played for the club will benefit him in the future.



The Portugal international centre-back surprisingly quit the Italian top flight in the summer to answer the call at Rangers, with the challenging being to put the Gers back on top of the Scottish game.











Alves has had several niggling injuries at Ibrox so far, while he has also seen Rangers sack countryman Pedro Caixinha as manager during their struggles to find consistency.



Rangers are finding it difficult to live up to expectations, but Alves has no regrets over joining the Gers.





He insists he knew that Rangers are a giant club and he feels having turned out for the Gers will benefit him.