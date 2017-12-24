Yes Because I Know What Rangers Is – Bruno Alves Doesn’t Regret Joining Big Club Gers

Bruno Alves is standing by his decision to quit Serie A side Cagliari and join Rangers, insisting he knows just how big the Gers are and having played for the club will benefit him in the future.
The Portugal international centre-back surprisingly quit the Italian top flight in the summer to answer the call at Rangers, with the challenging being to put the Gers back on top of the Scottish game.
Alves has had several niggling injuries at Ibrox so far, while he has also seen Rangers sack countryman Pedro Caixinha as manager during their struggles to find consistency.
Rangers are finding it difficult to live up to expectations, but Alves has no regrets over joining the Gers.
He insists he knew that Rangers are a giant club and he feels having turned out for the Gers will benefit him.
"It was my choice to come here", Alves said on Rangers TV.
"I had one more year on my contract with Cagliari and after I had this offer I made this change to come here because I think it will really improve myself and my career.
"It is important for me to play and it is important for me to help the team, and also it is important for me to go to the World Cup.
"Probably it will be one of my last competitions.
"Yes [I made the right decision] because I play and I know what Rangers is.
"This was my choice because it is a big club and can give me better things in the future. This is what I was thinking and I really think this was the right option", he added.
Alves will be looking to play as much football as possible for Rangers to put himself in the best possible shape for the World Cup in Russia in the summer.