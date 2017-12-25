XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2017 - 12:12 GMT

Celtic Dub Moussa Dembele To Brighton Claim Nonsense

 




Celtic have rejected speculation that they have accepted a bid from Premier League club Brighton for Moussa Dembele.

Brendan Rodgers has been leaving the Frenchman on the bench in recent games leading to suggestions that Dembele could be sold by Celtic during the January transfer window.




The 21-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of leaving too and he has been linked with a move to a number of clubs across the top leagues of Europe.

Apart from generating interest in the Premier League, he has also been courting glances from Serie A and Ligue 1, with claims that a January move for him is imminent.
 


And it was widely speculated earlier today Celtic have accepted an £18m bid from Brighton for Dembele after the two clubs reached an agreement for a January move.  

However, the rumours have been squashed and according to BBC Scotland, a source at Celtic insists the club have reached no such agreement with any club and Dembele remains part of their squad.

While Celtic have rejected the notion, it could give fresh rise to speculation over the striker's future at the club as the opening of the January window draws near.

He has a contract until 2020 with Celtic.
 