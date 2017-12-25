He Can Adapt To Any League – Leicester Midfielder Backs West Ham And Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva is certain that Arsenal and West Ham target William Carvalho can adapt to English football.



Silva, whose transfer to Leicester can only be made official next month, has been in England since the summer and has taken in the action in the Premier League from the sidelines.











His former Sporting Lisbon team-mate William has been on the radar of some of the top English clubs for a number of years, and West Ham even made a bid for him last summer.



Ahead of the January window, he has again been linked with a move to England with West Ham and Arsenal believed to be interested again and Silva believes the final decision has to come from William.





But he is certain that his compatriot and his former Sporting Lisbon team-mate has the game to adapt to any top league in Europe.

Asked about William's links with English clubs, Silva told Portuguese sports daily A Bola: “With the qualities he has, William can fit in anywhere in any league.



“It’s his decision to make.



“I admire him a lot and have known him for many years, we played with our eyes closed when we were together.



“I enjoyed playing with him.”



The midfielder has a contract until 2020 with Sporting Lisbon.

