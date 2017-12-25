Inter Speak To Super Agent To Put Wheels In Motion For Manchester United Star Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have established contact with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s agent as they push to sign the Manchester United creative midfielder in January.



The 28-year-old has become a peripheral figure in recent months following a poor start to his season and the Red Devils are expected to listen to offers for him in the January window,











Borussia Dortmund are believed to be exploring the idea of re-signing their former player, but noises coming out of the Westfalenstadion recently suggest a deal is unlikely.



Inter have been the ones who are doing all the legwork to sign him in January at the moment and according to FcInterNews, they have made a move to get Mkhitaryan.





Nerazzurri director of football Walter Sabatini recently got in touch with super agent Mino Raiola, the Armenian’s agent, and the initial discussions have been positive.

Raiola played a big role in helping Mkhitaryan secure his move to Manchester United from Dortmund last year and Inter are hopeful he can do the same for them in January.



The 28-year-old is a top target for Inter in the January window and the club are set to propose a loan deal for him to Manchester United.



Mkhitaryan has a contract until 2020 with the Red Devils.

