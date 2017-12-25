Leeds United Legend Urges Whites To Remain Focused Due To Volatile Championship

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels the Whites have a good chance of picking up a healthy tally of points during the festive season if the players can hold on to the approach they have shown in recent weeks.



The Yorkshire giants have come out on the other side of a torrid run of form as a more solid team and results and performances over the course of the last few weeks have taken the side back into the top six.











The win over Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday pushed them up to fifth in the Championship table, but Gray believes Leeds made hard work of a side who have not been in great form this season.



The Leeds legend feels the performance on Saturday showed the volatile nature of the Championship and therefore the Whites cannot take any team lightly over the festive period.





But he believes if the Leeds players show the kind of attitude they have displayed over the last few games, they should get more points over the next week or so.

Asked whether the upcoming games look winnable for Leeds, Gray told LUTV: “They all look winnable games, but once again people expected us to win more comfortably against a side who have won one in nine league games.



“It goes to show anything can happen [in the Championship].



“If the players approach the game in the manner they have in the last half dozen games, they have got a great chance to pick a few points up.”



Leeds will take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli on Boxing Day before another away against Birmingham City on Saturday. They will return to Elland Road for a home game on New Year’s Day against Nottingham Forest.

