06 October 2016

25/12/2017 - 13:19 GMT

Leeds United Must Think Like This Every Game – Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of Leeds United approaching each game with the attitude needed to take all three points.

Leeds have fought their way out of a poor run of form and performances and results over the last few weeks have helped them to return to the top six of the Championship.




The Whites are right back in the thick of things and the days of Thomas Christiansen seemingly fighting for his job at Elland Road look distant, but Gray has warned against any complacency.

The Scot stressed the vagaries of football and the Championship and is keen to see the Leeds players approaching each game with the intention of picking up a win.
 


However, he admits after a torrid time on the pitch Leeds look in a much healthier state at the moment this season.  

The Leeds legend told LUTV when asked if the Whites have managed to come out on the other side of a bad run of form: “This game always had this habit of kicking in your teeth. I don’t think you can't say that.

“The only thing you can do is treat each individual game as the same.

"After picking up three points against Norwich, if you didn’t pick three points against Hull City, it would have been a waste of time.

“You need to get that in your mind – every game you play, you are playing for the three points and see where that takes you.

“But we are in a good position.”
 