25/12/2017 - 11:55 GMT

Ligue 1 Side Mull Selling Everton Targeted Defender In January

 




Lille are expected to consider offers for Everton linked centre-back Adama Soumaoro during the January transfer window.

The Ligue 1 side have been struggling with their finances and are expected to lose some of their top players next summer to balance their books ahead of the new season.




However, the exodus could start in the January window as the club are expected to sell several players next month to secure funds to rescue their financial situation and buy new faces for the squad.

And according to French outlet Buzz Sport, the club are expected to listen to offers for Soumaoro, who has a number of suitors across some of the top leagues in Europe.
 


The centre half has been one of the bright sparks in Lille’s team and has courted interest from some of the top clubs in major European leagues ahead of the January window.  

It is understood that Sevilla, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and the Premier League’s Everton are interested in snaring Soumaoro away from the club next month.

There are suggestions that Lille are expected to receive offers of around the €20m mark for the 25-year-old defender in January.

A product of the Lille academy, Soumaoro has made 78 appearances for the club thus far. 
 